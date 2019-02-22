JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cadence Tools and IP Optimized for New Arm Neoverse N1 Platform to Advance the Cloud-to-Edge Infrastructure Market

Court reserves order on whether to summon Jairam Ramesh, Caravan in Vivek Doval's defamation plea
Business Standard

J&k govt moves SC seeking transfer of 7 Pakistani terrorists from Jammu jail to Tihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of seven Pakistani terrorists from Jammu jail to Tihar prison here on grounds that they were allegedly indoctrinating local prisoners.

A bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah sought a response from Centre and the Delhi government on the plea.

Jammu and Kashmir government's standing counsel Shoaib Alam said terrorists belonging to various organisations need to be shifted out of Jammu jail as they were involved in the indoctrination of local prisoners.

If not Tihar, they can be shifted to other high security prisons in Haryana and Punjab, he said.

To this, the bench said it will hear the matter and asked Alam to ensure that a copy of the notice is served to the seven terrorists also.

A day after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the Jammu and Kashmir government moved the apex court to shift a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist out of Jammu jail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements