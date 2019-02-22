HRD Ministry denies Jamia's request to confer honorary doctorate on alumnus SRK

The has turned down a request by to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying the has already received one from a different university, according to an response.

Khan, who is a former student of (JMI), had given his consent to the proposal of a honorary degree from the varsity following which a request for the same was sent to Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry last year by Jamia for approval.

JMI wrote to HRD for conferring Honoris Causa to The HRD did not agree as he has already been conferred the degree by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) in 2016, said in response to a query by

HRD officials, when contacted, said there are no fixed rules regarding awarding of such degrees multiple time, but the practice is usually discouraged.

The was a master's student of JMI's mass communication research centre, but he could not appear for his final year exam due to shortage of attendance.

