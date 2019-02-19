No evidence that search for 'toilet paper' showing images of Pak flag: Google

Tech giant Tuesday said it has not found any evidence that search for 'toilet paper' on its site was showing images of Pakistani flag.

The clarification came after the screenshots of results posted by some went viral on and other platforms in the aftermath of the terror attack in south Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

"While we continue to investigate the matter, we have not found any evidence that Images was ranking the Pakistani flag in response to this particular search," said.

The added that many outlets wrote about an old screenshot from a meme website that was inconsistent with Google's UI (users interface) and dated back to 2017.

"We have not seen any independent verification that these results ever appeared as depicted," the said.

"Since these stories published, images from those articles are now ranking for this query, as the pages contain words relevant to the search," the spokesperson noted.

This is not the first time that the has had to clarify on inappropriate results on its Last year, Google's was asked to explain to the US Congress why a search for the term 'idiot' yielded images of US

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)