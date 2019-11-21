No final decision yet on UGC-AICTE merger, says HRD minister Nishank

No final decision has been taken yet on merging the University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education, Union HRD Minister Nishank said on Thursday.

"Till now no final decision has been taken on this issue," Nishank said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

Last year, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced its decision to replace the by repealing the Act, 1951. A draft bill for this was put in public domain for feedback. However, it was decided later that the Higher Commission of India will also take over the

In September this year, the minister said the bill was in final stages and will be taken to the Union Cabinet in October.

"The Higher Commission of India will be a single regulator and replace and The bill has been prepared after elaborate consultation with states. It will be taken to the Cabinet in October," he had tweeted.

The draft bill had proposed HECI to control academic matters while an advisory board under the HRD minister would be in charge of issuing monetary grants to universities. But various student groups had opposed the handing over of the financial control to the

UGC is the regulator for universities across the country and acts as a regulator for engineering, pharmacy, management and other technical colleges.