No place for MNS in opposition alliance in Maha: Chavan

The said Friday that there was no place for the Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the proposed alliance of opposition parties for Lok Sabha polls in

This has been conveyed to the Nationalist Party (NCP), said state

"We have ideological differences with MNS, and any kind of electoral tie-up with it would be difficult," Chavan told reporters.

The NCP wants the in the alliance, sources said. had met a few days ago.

The is known for its strident anti-North Indian stand.

Chavan also said the Congress was awaiting response from Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, whom the Congress and NCP have offered four Lok Sabha seats in

Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi, who have joined hands for the coming polls, would be holding a rally at Shivaji Park in Central Saturday.

"We want Ambedkar to be part of our alliance so that the BJP does not benefit (from division of votes)," Chavan said.

He criticised the city authorities for not allowing the Congress to hold a rally of party at Shivaji Park while giving permission to others.

"All city grounds should be made available to all the parties. It looks like the government is not interested in being fair to all," he said.

"We have organised Rahul Gandhi's rally at the MMRDA ground here and another rally in (in north Maharashtra) on March 1," Chavan added.

