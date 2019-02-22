Arsenal face Rennes in Europa League last 16, Chelsea draw

Arsenal will face French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, while were paired with Dynamo in Friday's draw.

Both clubs will be at home in the first leg on Thursday, March 7, with the return matches scheduled for March 14.

Arsenal's draw means that their veteran will return to face the club he represented for two seasons before joining in 2004.

The Gunners overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to qualify for the last 16 by beating BATE Borisov of 3-0 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rennes reached the last 16 for the first time in their history with a fine 3-1 win away to Real Betis in Spain, a result that gave them a 6-4 aggregate triumph.

The finished fifth in last season and are currently in mid-table, but have impressed since the 38-year-old was appointed as in December.

-- who won the three years running as of -- is familiar with Rennes from his two seasons in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

rivals Chelsea, the other club still in the competition, might also view winning the as their most likely route into next season's

After beating Swedish side Malmo 5-1 on aggregate, they might find the going tougher against Ukrainian giants Dynamo.

The clubs met in the group stage of the in 2015-16, drawing 0-0 in before won 2-1 at

Elsewhere, Sevilla, who have won the trophy five times including twice in its former guise as the Cup, will face Slavia

Widely-fancied Napoli will take on the Austrian champions Salzburg, who reached the semi-finals last season.

Former finalists and Cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn against Inter Milan, who won the Cup three times in the 1990s.

Benfica face Dinamo Zagreb, while Valencia's reward for knocking out Celtic is a tie against FC Krasnodar of

That is one of two ties between Russian and Spanish sides, with Zenit Saint Petersburg drawn against Villarreal.

The final of this season's will be played in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on May 29.

