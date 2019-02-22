Shah slams Kerala government over Sabarimala issue

Slamming the ruling CPI(M) in over the issue, Friday said the has been "cheating" crores of Ayyappa devotees and denying them justice.

This would only result in "unsettling the foundation of the in the state," Shah said addressing party workers here.

Over 2,000 devotees were put behind bars and cases were registered against 30,000 people during the protests, the said as he attacked the left government.

"The has been cheating crores of devotees in the country. I would like to remind you that this will result in unsettling the foundation of the communist party," he said.

had been rocked by protests after the state government decided to implement the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

"The has been stating that they were bound by the verdict. However, the top court has also said that no loudspeakers can be used in mosques.

From how many mosques have you removed the loudspeakers. Have you implemented that verdict?" Shah asked.

"The atheist communists have tried to deny justice to the believers," Shah said.

While Sangh Parivar organisations had toiled hard to protect the Sabarimala traditions and faith of the devotees, the alleged that the had deputed 1,500 Democratic Youth Federation of (DYFI) activists, CPI(M)'s youth wing, to Sabarimala in the garb of police personnel.

The government tried to destroy the temple rituals, he alleged.

"We warn the that unless you stop persecution of Ayyappa devotees, your party will face the same fate of that in and Tripura," Shah said.

He also asked the BJP, NSS, BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena) and other similar outfits to fight shoulder to shoulder to oust the "atheist" government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)