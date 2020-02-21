JUST IN
Monuments not to be given to private firms for upkeep, assures minister

Patel inspected the Indian Institution of Tourism and Travel Management here

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior 

Taj Mahal

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no plan to hand over archaeological monuments to private firms for upkeep.

The Union minister for tourism (independent charge) told reporters here that under his ministry's 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' scheme, each private firm is given two monuments, one of their choice and the other chosen by the ministry.

"The company that puts in money is not allowed to conserve the two monuments. It will be done by the ASI. The company will provide amenities to tourists and can put up a billboard," Patel said.

"Private companies will not be given archaeological monuments (for upkeep). These companies can only provide public amenities at the sites. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conserve monuments. The role of private companies and non-government institutions at such sites is limited," he added.

Patel inspected the Indian Institution of Tourism and Travel Management here.
First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 18:50 IST

