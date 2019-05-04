No record to suggest that some Sri Lanka bombers visited Kashmir: Officials

There is no record to suggest that any of the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks in had visited as claimed by the of the island nation, officials of central security agencies said here Saturday.

One of the officials said immigration records were re-visited after the terrorist attacks and none of the bombers had visited

About a dozen Sri Lankan nationals had come to Valley this year and their credentials have been re-checked after the April 21 bombings in three churches and three luxury hotels killed 253 people and injured over 500 others, he said.

However, there could be a possibility of the bombers visiting the state using pseudonym, the said, adding if hands over some evidence, it can be verified from the ground.

Army's has said that some of the suicide bombers, who carried out the country's worst terror attack, visited Kashmir and for "some sorts of training" or to "make some more links" with other foreign outfits.

In an interview to BBC, Mahesh Senanayake, of the Army, said, "They (the suspects) have gone to India, they've gone to Kashmir, Bangalore, they've travelled to state. Those are the information available with us."



It is the first time that a top Sri Lankan security has confirmed the militants' visit to which had shared intelligence inputs with Colombo ahead of the attack.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out the series of blasts.

