No proposal to introduce double shifts in KVs, JNVs: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

-
ALSO READ
Kendriya Vidyalaya staff asked to use Kaizala application for effective communication: MoS HRD
Kendriya Vidyalaya employees contribute one day's salary for Kerala flood relied
KVs have highest pass percentage among all categories of CBSE schools
HRD minister directs institutions to fill up vacancies to increase education quality
KVs, Navodaya Vidyalayas role models for govt school system in country: Javadekar
-
The HRD Ministry on Monday ruled out any proposal to introduce double shifts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalayas.
"No such proposal is under consideration of government to introduce double shift in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
He was asked whether a proposal is under consideration to introduce double shifts due to increase in number of students seeking admission in KVs and JNVs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU