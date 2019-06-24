JUST IN
No proposal to introduce double shifts in KVs, JNVs: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The HRD Ministry on Monday ruled out any proposal to introduce double shifts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalayas.

"No such proposal is under consideration of government to introduce double shift in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether a proposal is under consideration to introduce double shifts due to increase in number of students seeking admission in KVs and JNVs.

Mon, June 24 2019. 14:35 IST

