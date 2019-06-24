No proposal to introduce double shifts in KVs, JNVs: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The on Monday ruled out any proposal to introduce double shifts in and Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalayas.

"No such proposal is under consideration of government to introduce double shift in and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas," Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether a proposal is under consideration to introduce double shifts due to increase in number of students seeking admission in KVs and JNVs.

