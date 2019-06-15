No respite from scorching heat in Odisha

Sweltering remained unabated in Odisha with the soaring above 40 degree in at least eight places on Saturday.

As the state, particularly the western region, sizzled under boiling temperature, both Titlagarh and Malkangiri were the hottest places in Odisha with the mercury touching 43 degree Celsius, the here said.

Jharsuguda recorded 42.8 degree Celsius, while the was 42.2 degree in both Sambalpur and Hirakud, 41.2 degree in Bhawanipatna, 41 degree in Bolangir and 40.1 degree in Angul, it said.

The in state capital Bhubaneswar was recorded at 34.4 degree Celsius, down from 38.1 degree Celsius measured on Friday. However, high relative humidity of 88 per cent made the weather unbearable in the city.

In neighbouring Cuttack city, the maximum temperature stood at 35 degree Celsius with a high relative humidity of 79 per cent.

