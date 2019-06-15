CM skips NITI meet, busy with project inauguration on June 21

K did not attend the Aayog meeting in Saturday as he is understood to be busy with preparations for the inauguration of the Rs 80,000 crore lift irrigation project on June 21.

Rao travelled to Friday and invited his counterpart for the inauguration.

Y S Jagan would also be invited, a release from the office had earlier said.

sources said Rao could not attend the Aayog meeting as he was busy with the Kaleswaram inauguration with a series of meetings lined up.

He had attended the Aayog meetings earlier, they said.

The Kaleswaram project across the Godavari river, which flows through Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, aims at meeting drinking water requirements of about 80 per cent of districts in the state, besides the farm sector and industries.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on May 2, 2016 by Rao.

A meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Rao, would be held on June 18.

On June 19, Rao, the of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi would preside over the state executive, a release said.

TRS sources said the was likely to discuss the recent Lok Sabha election results and the programmes to be taken up by the party in the next few months.

The sources dismissed speculation that the state cabinet is likely to be expanded after June 19.

The Kaleswaram inauguaration is scheduled for June 21, they pointed out.

Asked about A Revanth Reddy appealing to the government not to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings--with government set to hand over the Secretariat buildings in its possession--the sources indicated that no decision had been taken as the AP government was yet to communicate its plans on the matter.

