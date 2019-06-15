Gadkari assures Kerala, TN, Uttarakhand of full cooperation to expedite highway projs

Saturday assured Kerala, and Uttarakhand of all cooperation in expediting highway projects.

The chief ministers of the three states had called on the Road Transport, Highways and MSME to discuss infrastructure and ongoing highways projects in their respective states.

"The Chief Ministers discussed the ongoing highway and infrastructure projects in the states. We have assured full cooperation to them," said after the meetings.

The said he had asked states to expedite land acquisition in the states, especially where ongoing projects have been stuck.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and V Muraleedharan, MSEA called on Saturday to discuss the progress of on-going road and infrastructure projects in the state.

and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami also met the minister to discuss the issues.

