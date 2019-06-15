TN devotee offers forearm cases worth Rs 2.5 Cr to Lord Balaji

A devotee from Saturday offered a pair of 'Hastham' (forearm) cases made of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore to the hill shrine of Lord at nearby Tirumala, a said.

The devotee hailing from Bodinayakkanur in Tamil Nadu's district with his family members, handed over the offering-"Kati Hastham" and "Varadha Hastham"- to adorn the lower forearms of the main deity to top temple officials.

The devotee had some months taken the measurements of presiding deity's arms in advance and accordingly made the golden forearm cases weighing about six kg and worth about Rs 2.5 crore, the official told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)