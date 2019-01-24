No safety at the borders without wall: Trump

US Donald on Thursday said that and its borders cannot be secured without a wall.

wants to build a US- border wall and is seeking USD 5.7 billion in funding for the physical barrier which according to him is a must to prevent flow of illegal immigrants into the US.

The Democrats assert that such a move is a "waste" of taxpayers money.

said that without a wall there cannot be safety at the border.

"Without a wall there cannot be safety and security at the border or for the USA. Build the wall and crime will fall," Trump said in a tweet.

The partial shutdown has impacted the country hard with more than 800,000 workers out of work across the key departments.

Trump's comments came after he delayed his address on Thursday, saying he won't do it until the crippling government shutdown ends.

The president's announcement came after rescinded an invitation for him to deliver the speech in the House Chamber.

"Nancy just said she "just doesn't understand why?" Very simply, without a Wall it all doesn't work. Our Country has a chance to greatly reduce Crime, Human Trafficking, Gangs and Drugs. Should have been done for decades. We will not Cave!" Trump said, giving a fresh indication that he will not compromise on building a wall.

Pelosi hoped that Trump will help in ending the shutdown, which has paralysed some key wings of the

"Mr President, I hope by saying "near future" you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences," Pelosi said.

