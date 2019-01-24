Man arrested for raping woman in J&K

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in and Kashmir's district last year, police said.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Gupta, they said.

A case was registered after a 45-year-old woman alleged that Gupta had raped her in October last at a hotel in Katra when she had come on a pilgrimage, the police said.

A police team arrested the accused from New Delhi, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.

