Man arrested for raping woman in J&K

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district last year, police said.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Gupta, they said.

A case was registered after a 45-year-old woman alleged that Gupta had raped her in October last at a hotel in Katra when she had come on a pilgrimage, the police said.

A police team arrested the accused from New Delhi, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 23:20 IST

