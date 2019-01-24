Lab technician booked for outraging woman's modesty

A lab working at a private diagnostic here was Thursday taken into custody for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 20-year-old woman, police said.

The woman, a student, who was suffering with sinus, had gone to the diagnostic centre for medical test on Wednesday evening, where the while conducting tests allegedly contacted her private parts after which she raised an alarm, they said.

The woman along with her family members lodged a complaint with the police after which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the and he was taken into custody, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)