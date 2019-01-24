Lab technician booked for outraging woman's modesty

JUST IN
Newborn dies within minutes of delivery; complaint filed against hospital staffers
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A lab technician working at a private diagnostic laboratory here was Thursday taken into custody for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 20-year-old woman, police said.

The woman, a student, who was suffering with sinus, had gone to the diagnostic centre for medical test on Wednesday evening, where the technician while conducting tests allegedly contacted her private parts after which she raised an alarm, they said.

The woman along with her family members lodged a complaint with the police after which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the technician and he was taken into custody, police added.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 23:35 IST

