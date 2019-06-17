No scope for cargo vessels in Goa projects under 'Sagarmala'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa Port department Monday said there was no scope for cargo vessels in various projects to be undertaken in the state under the Centre's ambitious 'Sagarmala' programme.

Sagarmala aims to modernise ports in the country so that port-led development can be augmented and coastlines can be developed to contribute growth.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday reviewed the projects to be undertaken in the coastal state under the Central programme.

"The captain of Ports department giving a power point presentation on the status of the projects to be taken up in the state underscored the importance of development of various projects as they are passenger-centric. The Port Administration made it clear to the chief minister that there is no scope for cargo vessels in these projects," an official release said.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:30 IST

