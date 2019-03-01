No shortage of sterilised surgical devices at JNIMS: Biren

Chief Minister N Singh on Friday denied reports about the lack of sterilised surgical instruments at the of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here.

came out with the clarification on Thursday's reports, carried by a section of the local media, during the Zero Hour at the ongoing Assembly session.

According to the reports, a patient who was to undergo an appendix operation at JNIMS had to be transferred to another hospital, after sterilised surgical instruments were found to be unavailable at the state-owned medical facility.

said the person was "discharged and went to another hospital, due to a long queue of patients waiting for operations," an official release said.

The government also said an official inquiry has found no shortage of such instruments at the JNIMS.

