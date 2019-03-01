Decision to create Railway zone proof of NDA's commitment for

Modi Friday said the NDA government's decision to create a Railway Zone headquartered here shows its commitment for Andhra Pradesh's development.

The also listed the Centre's various efforts in the state, in what is seen as a response to Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu's taunt asking him if he was not ashamed to visit the state with 'empty hands.'



Without naming Naidu and in an apparent reference to his aligning with the Congress, Modi said the TDP supremo was now hobnobbing with those who "spared no efforts to hurt" Andhra's pride.

He also lashed out at those whom he described as speaking in support of against the backdrop of the tensions between the two countries, and asked them to 'introspect' on why their comments were being lauded in the neighbouring country.

Apparently referring to some opposition parties and the proposed Mahagathbandhan, Modi said "Why are the parties of 'Mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) indulging in petty that is benefiting the enemy. In their hatred for Modi, they have started hating the country."



Visakhapatnam was a 'dream city' of Andhra youth and the Centre had accorded priority to fulfil their aspirations, he said, addressing a public meeting.

"Today I have come here with a good The government has taken a proactive step on a long pending demand. Centre has decided to create railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters," Modi said.

This was as per the Reorganisation Act, 2014, he said.

Other initiatives for the state included upgradation of the local airport, an IIT, and Energy, ESIC super speciality hospital and creating oil reserve facilities, he said.

The 'pradhan sevak' (principal worker) was totally dedicated for the development of the state and the NDA was doing it with full vigour and honesty as "there is no baggage on us."



"We have no fear of what will happen if some file is opened. Only those who had sinned will be afraid. This fear is consuming our rivals, among who are those trying to establish a dynasty," he said without naming anyone.

In an apparent reference to Naidu, he called him an "expert in U-turn," and said had he fulfilled the promises made by him, he could not have had to blame the for his follies.

"He (Naidu) is hobnobbing with those who spared no efforts to hurt Andhra's pride," Modi said in an apparent reference to the TDP leader's aligning with the

Ahead of the polls, Modi has been training his guns against Naidu, seeking to remind him that the founder, the late NT Ramarao, had founded the very party against the

Modi also said those who have to ensure the progress of sons and daughters of were doing it for their own sons and daughters, seen as yet another criticism directed at Naidu.

In a letter to on the eve of his scheduled visit to the port city, Naidu had asked Modi if he was not ashamed to visit the state with 'empty hands', saying he owed an explanation to 'five crore people' over unfulfilled promises,vis-a-vis the AP Reorganisation Act,2014.

