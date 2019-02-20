Human rights advocates met Tuesday in to discuss potential strategies leading industrial nations could employ to reduce and against women.

French named 35 advocates to give the recommendations, took over the G-7's presidency on January 1, and Macron has said he wants gender equality to be a main focus.

The advocates are addressing three main topics: combating against women, promoting girls' education and women's entrepreneurship. Participants include three Nobel Peace Prize winners: Tunisian Wided Bouchamaoui, Congolese and activist

Emma Watson, a goodwill on gender equality issues, also is part of the group.

During their meeting with Macron at the Elysee Palace, group members left an empty chair for human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who is imprisoned in

Sotoudeh has fought against laws that discriminate against women and represented women who removed their headscarves in protest last year. Macron said was financing a 120-million euro ($136 million) fund to help women's rights movements across the world, especially in developing countries.

The other countries are Canada, the United States, Japan, Germany, and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)