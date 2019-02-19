NorthEast United look for maiden play-offs spot in match against Pune

would look to seal a maiden play-offs spot when they host FC in their match here on Wednesday.

The Eelco Schattorie's team is one of the four who have lost just three matches this season. The Highlanders have picked up 27 points from 16 matches and sit third on the table.

A 2-0 win over City FC in their last game should give them the confidence to overcome the threat posed by a resurgent Pune. NorthEast have not qualified for the play-offs of the ISL in the earlier editions.

"I didn't mention anything to the players about qualifying. I really take it game by game because if I look back at the last 10 games, the number of times I had to shuffle to make the best possible eleven, it was almost 10 games," said

With 12 goals, remains the key for NorthEast and he is two goals shy of equalling He has the support of Federico Gallego, who is joint-second on the list of most assists and new recruit who has had an impact in the attacking third.

"Our tactics were spot on offensively (against City). That was how it was supposed to be, but it is not like I'm sitting here with the full conviction that everything is going to be fine," added

After a bad start to the season, Pune have regained form under new head Their last defeat came in November, against Bengaluru FC. Since then, the Stallions have won four out of five matches and are seventh on the table with 18 points.

Brown has breathed life into a squad that now stands an outside chance of bagging a spot in the play-offs but they are counting upon NorthEast and losing points in their remaining games.

"I am impressed with the group that I am working with, the players have taken to my methods very well. As a coach, you're delighted with that. I think we have good goals in our team and when you got that as a coach, then you can apply your methods with a lot of belief and confidence. The Indian players, in particular, have taken to that," said the Pune head

Striker grabbed a brace as Pune defeated in their last match and has been a threat up front in recent games. has been a menace from the wings for the opposition full-backs.

Even though picked up his fourth yellow card against FC and remains suspended, Brown will look for a fourth consecutive win away from home as they take the field in Guwahati.

