Novartis India appoints Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman and managing director

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pharma firm Novartis India Saturday announced the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman and managing director of the company.

"..based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of Novartis lndia Ltd at their meeting held today, have approved the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company effective June 15, 2019, subject to the approval of Shareholders and Central Government," a company statement said.

Murdeshwar is Country President, Novartis in India and responsible for the company's pharmaceuticals business in the country.

He is also managing director of Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd. Murdeshwar comes with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry which includes varied roles in the pharmaceuticals and consumer health businesses, it added.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 15:05 IST

