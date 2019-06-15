Novartis India appoints Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman and managing director

Pharma firm Saturday announced the appointment of Sanjay as vice chairman and managing

"..based on recommendation of the of the Board, the Board of Directors of lndia Ltd at their meeting held today, have approved the appointment of Sanjay as Vice Chairman & Managing effective June 15, 2019, subject to the approval of Shareholders and Central Government," a company statement said.

is Country President, in and responsible for the company's business in the country.

He is also of Murdeshwar comes with more than 20 years of experience in the which includes varied roles in the and consumer businesses, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)