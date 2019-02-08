Now, NSA against two men in Madhya Pradesh for 'illegally' transporting cows

Authorities in district of have booked two men under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged of cattle and disruption of public peace, a said on Friday.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Kamal Nath-led government invoking the stringent NSA against three persons accused of cow slaughter in district.

"The two accused -- Mehboob Khan, a resident of Lambikheda in district, and Rodumal Malviya of Malwa, were arrested on Thursday under the NSA for transporting cows illegally and disrupting public peace," station in-charge said.

After their arrest, a court sent the duo to the central jail in Ujjain, he added.

According to police, town had witnessed tension on January 29 in the bus stand area when the two accused were carrying cows in their vehicles. People had protested against them, after which the market was shut.

The duo was later booked by the police.

"They were found to be involved in such activities in the past as well, which had led to disruption of peace in the area," Tiwari said.

The NSA was invoked against them by after Agar Malwa's of Police (SP) sent a report on the matter.

"In the past, four cases of of cows were registered against Mehboob and three cases against Rodumal, because of which the administration imposed the NSA against them," he said.

Talking to reporters in Mandsaur two days back in connection with the case, senior had said it is the police who decide which sections should be applied and invoking the NSA appeared unnecessary in that case.

