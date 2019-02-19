The Asian Games, a quadrennial multi-sport event organised by the (OCA), has launched a campaign titled #NextAtAsianGames.

Its aim is to encourage people to suggest a sport they wish to see included in future editions of the continental Games, a said Tuesday.

"People are invited to post their sport suggestions on their on Instagram, and with the #NextAtAsianGames, and the sport(s) which receives maximum submissions will be considered to be included in the future by OCA," the release said.

The 2022 will be held in in from September 10 to 25.

will be the third Chinese city to host these Games after (1990) and (2010).

Fifty-eight sporting disciplines featured in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta-Palembang, including 10 new -- pencak silat, bridge, sambo, kurash, rollersports, ju-jitsu, rock-climbing, paragliding, jet-skiing and 3x3

