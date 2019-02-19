Now you can give suggestions for inclusion of new sports in

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Asian Games, a quadrennial multi-sport event organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has launched a campaign titled #NextAtAsianGames.

Its aim is to encourage people to suggest a sport they wish to see included in future editions of the continental Games, a media release said Tuesday.

"People are invited to post their sport suggestions on their social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the #NextAtAsianGames, and the sport(s) which receives maximum submissions will be considered to be included in the future Asian Games by OCA," the release said.

The 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in China from September 10 to 25.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host these Games after Beijing (1990) and Guangzhou (2010).

Fifty-eight sporting disciplines featured in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta-Palembang, including 10 new sports -- pencak silat, bridge, sambo, kurash, rollersports, ju-jitsu, rock-climbing, paragliding, jet-skiing and 3x3 basketball.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:30 IST

