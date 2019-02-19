Gujarat BJP leader's website hacked

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A personal website of Gujarat BJP vice-president I K Jadeja was hacked Tuesday and "Pakistan Zindabad" was written on it, he said.

"Someone hacked my personal website www.ikjadeja.in and posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' it its Blog section. I have taken steps to delete that," the former state minister told reporters.

A screenshot of the hacked page was doing rounds on social media.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:20 IST

