Gujarat BJP leader's website hacked

A personal website of Gujarat BJP vice-president I K Jadeja was hacked Tuesday and "Pakistan Zindabad" was written on it, he said.
"Someone hacked my personal website www.ikjadeja.in and posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' it its Blog section. I have taken steps to delete that," the former state minister told reporters.
A screenshot of the hacked page was doing rounds on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU