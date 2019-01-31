NPF Rajya Sabha MP will oppose Citizenship Bill in Parliament

The Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) Thursday said the party's MP, K G Kenye will vote against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

A (CEC) meeting Thursday decided that if the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is not withdrawn then the party's MP will vote against the CAB.

The meeting also endorsed the decision of the party's to boycott the Consultative Meeting on CAB convened by NDPP-led- government at Chumukedima on Thursday.

It stated that the NDPP-led- government has no moral right whatsoever to convene a consultative meeting either with the political parties or civil societies on this particular issue as it did not opposed the bill when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Dr claimed that the NPF represents the identity of the and will continue to serve and protect the interest of the people till an to the protracted Naga political problem arrives.

The NPF also urged the Naga national political groups and the Centre holding talks on the Naga political issue to expedite the dialogue and bring it to a logical conclusion at the earliest.

The appeal was made through a resolution adopted during the (CEC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)