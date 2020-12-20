Numaligarh Refinery signs MoU with OIL India to augment pumping capacity

-
ALSO READ
IOC mulls deferring expansion of projects to sync them with demand
IOC to invest Rs 17,825 cr in Gujarat refinery expansion, petchem project
Govt to spend Rs 1.2 trn on oil, gas exploration and refineries in FY21
Nalco inks pact with Numaligarh Refinery for calcined petroleum coke supply
ONGC chairman says will look at HPCL and MRPL merger after June 2021
-
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd on Sunday said it has signed an MoU with Oil India Ltd to augment the existing pumping capacity of the latter through its pipeline.
This will help OIL to increase product evacuation from 1.72 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to 5.50 mmtpa through Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline.
The MoU, signed on Saturday by NRL head (project pipeline) M K Pegu and OIL pipeline CGM(OPS) Sandip Goswami, will help NRL in product evacuation after refinery expansion.
Accordingly, OIL will replace NRL as project proponent for monitoring of the product pipeline project under National Infrastructure Projects (NIP).
The capacity enhancement of the pipeline that carries petro products is expected to be commissioned by 2024 to synchronise with the commissioning of the NRL mega refinery expansion project from the existing 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU