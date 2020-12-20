Numaligarh Refinery signs MoU with OIL India to augment pumping capacity

Ltd on Sunday said it has signed an MoU with Ltd to augment the existing pumping capacity of the latter through its pipeline.

This will help OIL to increase product evacuation from 1.72 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to 5.50 mmtpa through Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline.

The MoU, signed on Saturday by NRL head (project pipeline) M K Pegu and OIL pipeline CGM(OPS) Sandip Goswami, will help NRL in product evacuation after refinery expansion.

Accordingly, OIL will replace NRL as project proponent for monitoring of the product pipeline project under National Infrastructure Projects (NIP).

The capacity enhancement of the pipeline that carries petro products is expected to be commissioned by 2024 to synchronise with the commissioning of the NRL mega refinery expansion project from the existing 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)