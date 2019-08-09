NSA Doval meets J-K governor Satya Pal Malik, takes stock of situation

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
SC to hear challenges against Article 35A: All you need to know about it
Letter to BS: Economic benefits stand out amid euphoria over Article 370
Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
-
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said.
The NSA, who has been camping here since Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation in the state, discussed the prevailing scenario with the governor, he said.
They emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security, the official said.
Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU