JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FinMin not considering calamity cess on GST

22 US deportees among 64 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana; tally rises to 1,131
Business Standard

NSE launches 'Gold Options' in commodity derivatives segment

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Press Trust of India 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday announced the launch of 'Gold Options' in the commodity derivatives segment.

The exchange has received Sebi approval on 'Options' in goods contracts on underlying gold spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment, the NSE said in a release.

The 'Gold Mini Options' and would be available for trading from June 8, to be from Mondays through Fridays and the trading session will be from 9:00 am to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm based on the US daylight saving time period, the NSE added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU