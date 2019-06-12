Siemens supplies propulsion system to Indian Railways

Ltd Wednesday said it is supplying indigenously-made propulsion system to Indian Railways, which is upgrading its electric

The Indian Railways is upgrading its electric from 6,000 HP to 9,000 HP as part of its rail electrification initiative, said.

"The company is equipping the Railways 9,000 HP with the first indigenously-designed and produced integrated propulsion system and steel tank transformer," it added.

These locomotives, said, will boost the haulage capacity of Indian Railways by around 50 per cent, thereby improving average speed and utilisation of rolling stock assets.

The advanced technology aims to save traction energy cost, thereby reducing fuel expenses and carbon emissions.

"This important milestone is a step towards fulfilling Indian Railways' vision of complete electrification, enhanced haulage capability and building high-technology systems in line with the Make in initiative," said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive VP and Head, Mobility, Siemens.

