NTPC pays Rs 2,952-crore interim dividend

NTPC Ltd, the country's largest electricity generator, Friday said it has paid an interim of Rs 2,951.88 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The is 35.8 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, said in a statement.

The Government of India, which owns 58.93 per cent stake in NTPC, received Rs 1,739.61 crore as its share in the interim

"The RTGS advice for the transfer of Rs 1,739.61 crore to the was presented to R K Singh by Gurdeep Singh," it said.

This is the 26th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.

