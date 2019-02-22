Srinagar, Jammu to be brought under mass rapid transit, metro map

and will be brought under mass rapid transport and metro transport setup as the approved setting up of two corporations, an official said Friday.

The SAC, under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik, Thursday approved the proposal for incorporation of two corporations -- Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation -- along with the memorandum of association (MoA) and articles of association (AoA) of these corporations, he said.

These corporations, which will be headed by the of Housing and Urban Development Department, will have on its board administrative secretaries of and transport, transport commissioner, CEOs of economic reconstruction agencies and metropolitan authorities, and other experts besides nominee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the said.

The corporations will have officers to provide requisite leadership.

These corporations will be extended arms of the metropolitan authorities (MRDAs), recently constituted by the governor's administration, and will supplement these authorities, especially in areas related to the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) and the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), the said.

They will initially have share capital of 10 crore divided into 1 crore shares of 10 each which will be subscribed fully by the

The authorised capital can be increased or decreased at any later stage depending on needs of the two corporations, the spokesman added.

These corporations will be mandated to address the issues of urban mobility in the state in a holistic manner by providing safe, affordable, reliable and sustainable access for the city inhabitants to jobs, education, recreation etc.

The corporations will ensure an efficient well-integrated and multi-modal public transport system for enhanced and hassle-free mobility in the cities.

They will undertake bus operations in and to address the issues of congestion in the capital cities by inducting 300 to 400 buses each, which will provide a robust and reliable to the commuters, the spokesman added.

