NTPC to set up 100 MW floating solar power project in T'gana

: State-owned Wednesday said it is setting up a 100 mw Floating Solar Photo Voltaic (PV) Solar Project at in

"We wish to inform that investment approval has been accorded for 100 MW Floating Solar PV Project, Phase-I in District Peddapelli, Telangana," a regulatory filing by the PSU said.

NTPC had earlier invited bids through online international competitive bidding process for the development of the solar power project.

NTPC was setting up a 25 MW floating solar power plant in its water storage reservoir at Simhadri in also as part of its diversification into the solar segment.

Floating Solar PV refers to an array of solar panels on a structure that floats on a water body, typically an artificial basin or a lake.

NTPC is currently operating coal-based power plants with combined capacity of2,600 MWat and is in the process of setting up 2X800 MW plants as part of fulfilment of promise made in the Re-organisation Act.

The also has 10 MW solar power project (operational) adjacent to the existing plants.

