Zirakpur-based family of another Fatehvir Singh faces ordeal

It was an ordeal of a different kind for a Zirakpur-based family which was flooded with calls from the anxious relatives and friends when a birthday video of their son Fatehvir Singh, the namesake of a two-year-old child who died after falling into a borewell, was circulated on by someone claiming that it was of the deceased boy.

Dalbir Singh Paul, a resident of in district, was "shocked" when he came to know that the video clip of his two-and-half-year-old-son's birthday celebration was being circulated on

"Our family was quite shocked when we learnt that the birthday video clip of our son was being shown as of the two-year-old child of district," said Dalbir Wednesday.

He said he learnt about the circulation of the video, which was shot in January last year, on and some two days back.

"We were flooded with calls from our relatives and friends when they saw this video on social media," he told

Paul had posted the video clip of his son's birthday celebration on his account from where someone shared the link of the video on several like Twitter, and WhatsApp.

He had even asked some to take the video off from their portals.

"We are quite disturbed with this incident," said Paul's wife.

"One must verify video before sharing with anyone," she further said.

Two-year-old was stuck in a 150-foot disused shaft in Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's district for nearly 110 hours. He was pulled out dead Tuesday morning.

This incident triggered protests and drew criticism from several quarters over the "botched up" rescue operation that led to the death of the toddler.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)