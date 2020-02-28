JUST IN
NTPC to start commercial operation of 250 mw unit of Barauni Power Station

With this, the commercial capacity NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,895 mw and 57,356 mw respectively

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 mw) is located at Begusarai district in Bihar

State-owned power major NTPC on Friday said its 250 mw unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station in Bihar will start commercial operation from March 1.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 250 megawatt (mw) unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 x 250 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from March 1, this year.

With this, the commercial capacity NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,895 mw and 57,356 mw respectively, the filing said.

Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 mw) is located at Begusarai district in Bihar.

The plant comprise of Stage-I (2x110 mw) and Stage-II (2x250 MW), the government had said earlier.

Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 109.55 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, up 0.69 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 11:02 IST

