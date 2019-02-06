nVent Launches Equipment and Electrical Protection Solutions

: ('nVent'), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, Wednesday announced an expansion of its business in with thelaunch of its new equipment and electrical facility here.

With a plant curently in Bangalore, nVent's new facility has been set up forproduction of two major brands for enclosures, HOFFMAN and SCHROFF.

"Thefacility has a and a large office space for our support staff, and willbe occupied by over 100 nVent employees,"Joe Ruzynski, of nVent Enclosuressaid.

" has emerged as one of our most important markets. Not only is it growing quickly,but growing in sectors such as Railway and Data Centers where nVent has strong product offerings.

We have been operating in since 2008 and are excited about our expansionhere, we are confident now is the right time.

There has been a positive change in the industryand our new facility will allow us to serve the growing demand while supporting local customerneeds," he said.

The products that will be manufactured at the facility include wall-mount, bayed and free-standing enclosures as well as shielded and ruggedized cabinets in and stainlesssteel, he said.

Additionally, the facility will produce multi-purpose electronics cabinets as well as serverand colocation cabinets for data centers and IT infrastructure, including electromechanicalcomponents and accessories, Ruzynski said.

."We needed to expand our to enable us to build and design in India.

the governments 'MAKE IN INDIA' drive, we needed to transfer technology and skillsto India from our global facilities.

This will help us to develop local talent and good supplier relationships for our long-term success.

The facility at Bidadi will play a key role in this plan,"said Sandesh Saklani, managing director, India/regional sales director-Schroff.

Helmi Srour, regional sales director-Hoffman said "India provides an important growthopportunity for our businesses, as well a significant global talent pool.

The current businessclimate in the country is quite favorable and the launch of the facility is a testimony of our long-term plans for the country," he said.

