Woman, daughter dead in accident

Two members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured when a two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Somai village in Orai area on Tuesday evening when (42) was returning home with her daughters -- (19) and Baby (16) -- from a market, said station incharge Ganesh

and died on the spot while Baby was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital, the added.

