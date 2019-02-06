JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maharashtra educationist's daughter named Sweden PMO advisor

Rupee likely to depreciate further to 78/USD in 2019: Report
Business Standard

Woman, daughter dead in accident

Press Trust of India  |  Jalaun (UP) 

Two members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured when a two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Jalaun district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Somai village in Orai area on Tuesday evening when Sudha (42) was returning home with her daughters -- Priya (19) and Baby (16) -- from a market, said Ait police station incharge Ganesh Shankar Misra.

Sudha and Priya died on the spot while Baby was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements