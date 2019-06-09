Obsessing over my movie kitchens is sexist, says director Nancy Meyers

Filmmaker Nancy says she is not amused when a film obsesses over the image of kitchens in her movies.

The director, known for rom-coms centring around women such as "Something's Gotta Give" and "It's Complicated", was asked by how she felt about the attention paid to material objects in her films, particularly the lavish kitchens.

"I don't love when a or will pick up on that aspect, because they are missing the boat and they are missing why (the movie) works. It is a cheap shot.

"It's never done to male director's who make gorgeous looking movies, where the leads live in a great house. It's never brought up," told Kaling, as quoted by Variety.

"But I'm not going to change it," the added, landing applause at the 2019 Produced By conference.

Kaling echoed the sentiment, calling the treatment of "pejorative" in comparison to a filmmaker like Wes Anderson.

She referenced his meticulously curated movies like "The Grand Budapest Hotel".

"It couldn't be more designed," Meyers said of that film, which won the production design in 2014.

