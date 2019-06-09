Editors Guild condemns arrest of journalists

The Sunday condemned the arrest of a journalist, and the and head of a television channel over alleged objectionable content related to Yogi Adityanath, describing the police actionas an "authoritarian misuse of laws" andan effort to intimidate the press.

An FIR was registered against based at station in on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image."



Kanojia had shared a video on and where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

While the and the head of a Noida-based television channel, Nation and Anuj Shukla- were arrested by the government, the Guild said.

"The police action is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws," the Guild said in a statement.

The Guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression, the statement said.

The FIR is based on the sharing on the video of a woman claiming a "relationship" with the of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The television channel had broadcast a video on the same issue, the Guild said.

"Whatever the accuracy of the woman's claims, to register a case of criminal defamation against the journalists for sharing it on the and airing it on a television channel is a brazen misuse of law," the Guild statement said.

To give the police powers to arrest, provisions of Section 66 of the IT Act have also been added, it said.

As with a recent case in that the Guild spoke about, the FIR in this case is also not filed by the person allegedly affected but suo motu by the police, the Guild noted.

"This is a condemnable misuse of law and state power," the statement said.

The had demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against the of a Kannada daily and its editorial staff for publishing a report about trouble within former and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda's family.

According to the complaint filed by (Secular) S P Pradeep Kumar, the newspaper, 'Vishwavani', had published a "false report" on May 25, which created an impression that there was commotion and confusion among Gowda's grandchildren.

The editor, Vishweshwar Bhat, and the editorial staff were booked on May 26 under Sections 499 (defamation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Guild also reiterated its demand that the should be decriminalised.

"The misuse of law in this specific case, as in earlier, goes way beyond criminal defamation as many IT Act and Indian Penal Code provisions have been invoked in what looks like a motivated and vindictive action," the Guild said.

The verified handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and and is associated with some

