Odia film producer Keshav Rout passes away

Eminent Odia film producer Keshav Chandra Rout passed away at his residence at Shankarpur are here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 68 and survived by wife and two sons.

Rout, also a former member of the state Congress committee, suffered a massive cardiac arrest while having a meal.

Apart from producing several popular Odia films, Rout had also made a number of television serials.

An executive committee member of the Utkal Cine Chamber, he was made a member of the state Congress committee in 2016 when Prasad Harichandan was the PCC chief.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Rout.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of noted film producer Keshav Rout," Patnaik wrote on his Twitter handle.

