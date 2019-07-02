Odisha farmers need water, seeds & MSP, not sops under KALIA :

Opposition Congress and BJP Tuesday called the ruling BJD in Odisha as "anti-farmer" and said those in the state need water, seeds, proper MSP and not sops under the state government's KALIA scheme.

Both the opposition parties alleged in the assembly that the state government has misled cultivators in the name of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA).

Initiating the debate on the farmers' issue, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra came down heavily on the ruling BJD and accused it of misleading the farmers in the name of KALIA.

"You (govt) are giving Rs 10,000 to a farmer's family per year under KALIA. Why do you not raise the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal? A farmer owning five acres will get additional Rs 60,000 if he gets MSP at par with Chhattishgarh," he said.

Claiming that farmers are being cheated by not raising the MSP on paddy to Rs 2500 from Rs 1750 per quintal, Mishra said "The state government had earlier admitted in the floor of the assembly that the cost of production of a quintal of paddy was Rs 2344. But, the farmers now get Rs 1750 per quintal. Are they not cheated ?"



A farmer family is losing at least Rs 50,000 per crop and getting only Rs 10,000 per annum, he said adding that farmers in Odisha need proper MSP and not sops under KALIA.

Under the KALIA scheme farmers get Rs 5,000 financial assistance per crop. A farm household is entitled to get Rs 10,000 per year for two crops (Kharif and Rabi).

He also accused the BJD government of not fulfilling its promises made to farmers in Odisha. "In 2006, the state government had promised to make 35 per cent irrigation facilities in each block. The promise has not been kept even 13 years after".

Continuing his attack, Mishra said BJD in its election manifesto in 2009 had promised free power to the farmers. "But are they getting it ?" he asked and added that the state government had also failed to set up the second agriculture university in KBK (Kahalandi-Bolangir- Koraput) region.

He accused the BJD government of not being able to set up any irrigation project and said "You are speaking of mega lift irrigation projects. But they do not function due to lack of electricty".

BJP member J N Mishra also accused the government of not being able to provide seeds, water and financial assistance to farmers which, he said, push them to commit suicide. "The farmers do not want sops under KALIA. They require MSP, water, seeds and free power".

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment minister Arun Kumar Sahoo rejected the opposition's allegations and claimed that the state government has been sympathetic towards farmers.

"KALIA scheme has been helpful for the farmers as they get assistance for agricultural activities," the minister said.

Dissatisfied over the minister's reply, Congress members walked out of the assembly in protest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)