Cong, BJP MLAs demand cancellation of Question Hour to discuss

The proceedings of the Odisha Assembly was disrupted on Wednesday as opposition and MLAs raised the farmers issue and demanded the cancellation of the Question Hour.

P K Amat adjourned the House till 3 PM in two phases, first for one hour and later till post lunch session.

Soon after the House made obituary reference to Aska MP Ladu Kishore Swain, the and members raised issues and Mandi irregularities.

They rushed to the well of the House demanding cancellation of Question Hour for a discussion on the issues.

The treasury bench members on their part stood near their seats demanding Special Category status for Odisha.

The House also condoled death of freedom fighter and former MLA Priyanath Dey.

