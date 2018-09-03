Farmer commits suicide over monetary dispute

-
A 35-year-old farmer, who had attempted suicide two days ago over a suspected monetary dispute, died in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday.
Mangilal Meghwal and another farmer, Laturlal Gujjar, had a heated argument over the share of money from the sale of crops the two had cultivated in partnership on a piece of land, a police officer said.
On Saturday morning, Gujjar reached Meghwal's home in Kurad village and allegedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay pay up, the officer said.
Meghwal apparently drank a poisonous substance after the incident. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital where he passed away on Monday morning, he added.
Refuting media reports of debt being the reason behind the suicide, the officer said prima facie a monetary dispute was the reason behind the step.
Gujjar has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide and an investigation is underway, he said, adding that the body had been handed over to the deceased's family members after post-mortem.
