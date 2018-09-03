Modi meet Vajpayee's family members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and spent time with them on Monday.
"Spent time with the family of beloved Atal Ji at their residence," the prime minister tweeted, along with a photo of the meeting.
Former prime minister Vajpayee died on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, where he had been admitted since June 11. He was 93.
