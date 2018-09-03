RIL donates Rs 1.1 crore to Tirumala temple

Limited (RIL) Monday made an offering of Rs 1.1 crore to the famous hill shrine of Lord at nearby

It also requested that the money be used for the temple-run Sri Praanadaana Trust here.

A of the company handed over a Demand Draft of Rs 1.1 crore to a

The donation would be utilised for the that was established in 2001, a told

The trust was set up to provide free medical facilities at the temple run here for those suffering from life-threatening diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)