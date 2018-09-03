RIL donates Rs 1.1 crore to Tirumala temple

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Monday made an offering of Rs 1.1 crore to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.
It also requested that the money be used for the temple-run Sri Venkateswara Praanadaana Trust here.
A representative of the company handed over a Demand Draft of Rs 1.1 crore to a temple official.
The donation would be utilised for the SV Pranadana Trust that was established in 2001, a temple official told PTI.
The trust was set up to provide free medical facilities at the temple run Super Speciality Hospital here for those suffering from life-threatening diseases.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
