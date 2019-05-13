Odisha LS results to come late due to assembly vote counting

The declaration of election results of in Odisha is likely to be delayed compared to other states since votes for assembly polls will also have to be counted, a said Monday.

Besides, voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) will also have to be counted and that will also take some time, (CEO) Surendra Kumar said.

The votes will be counted across the country on May 23.

"The vote counting in Odisha will require more time as the state is conducting simultaneous polls for both the Lok Sabha and the assembly," Kumar said while addressing a training programme of Returning Officers here.

While the counting of votes will be held in 14 tables across the country, in Odisha it will be 7 tables each for the and the state Assembly, the said adding that declaration of results will take time in Odisha for this reason.

Kumar said for the first time, the VVPATs are to be counted along with the votes in the EVMs.

As per a order, the VVPAT slips of five EVMs in every constituency need to be counted. The VVPAT will be selected on a random basis through a transparent lottery system, the said.

He said at least 45 minutes are required to complete the process of such sequential counting of VVPATs.

In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in the state, counting halls across the state will be air-conditioned for the first time, Kumar said.

Polling for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 assembly was held in the state in four phases on April 11, 19, 23 and 29. The EVMs are now in the safe strong room since completion of the fourth phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)