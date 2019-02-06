Odisha now a progressive state, setting benchmarks: Patnaik

-
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said Odisha was now on the path of rapid transformatin and distinctly positioned as a progressive state,setting national and even global benchmarks.
Patnaik said this while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on Governor's address in the House on the opening day of the Budget session. The assembly passed the motion later.
Stating that Odisha's economy was firmly on a trajectory of steady growth, Patnaik said: "Odisha is the only state in the country which has doubled farmers income in real terms in the last one decade. The state is now among the largest contibutors to the public distribution system."
Our flagship health initiative Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is unique in the country as it provides almost universal health coverage covering 3.5 crore people, the chief minister said.
He said Odisha has launched the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, a path-breaking initiative for farmers widely appreciated in the country which he claimed the Union Government has adopted.
Patnaik said the state government has launched its own State Food Security Scheme on October 2, 2018 and more than 23 lakh beneficiaries have been covered under the Scheme.
Highlighting the pro-people initiative "Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana", Patnaik said the scheme has been completed in all 314 blocks and 62,857 projects amounting to Rs 1554 crore have been sanctioned.
He said the Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency & Enhancing Accountability on Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA) has been launched recently to make people aware about different government initiatives and to ensure delivery of entitlements to the eligible beneficiaries in different schemes.
PEETHA camps are being organised in all Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies from 15th to 20th of every month.
On achievement in sports, the chief minister said that Odisha has now emerged as a major sports destination with successful organization of National & International spoiling events. By organising Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2018, State Government has proved its mettle.
He also highlighted the achievements in the women empowerment,industrialistion and other sectors.
