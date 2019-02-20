Odisha Police to probe into seizure of Rs 11 crore from UP car

Odisha DGP R P Sharma said Wednesday the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch will probe into the seizure of Rs 10.90 crore cash from a car in Mahasamund district of Chhattishgarh.
Sharma said that the Odisha Police will intervene in the case as the cash was reportedly being transported from Cuttack to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have been informed by Chhattisgarh police that the car carrying four persons had left from Cuttack. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the persons who gave them the money and the purpose behind it," the DGP said.
Four persons of Uttar Pradesh were on Tuesday detained by Chhattishgarh police for questioning after Rs 10.90 crore was seized from their car in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh.
The car was stopped during a routine vehicle check during which the cash was found under the rear seat in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, police sources said.
The residents of Agra had on February 17 left from Cuttack in the car which has an Uttar Pradesh registration number, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU