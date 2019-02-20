Pb Assembly passes resolution, seeks British govt apology for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution seeking an apology from the for the massacre in 1919.

moved the resolution and the House led by unanimously passed it to mount pressure on the Centre for seeking a formal apology from the on the centenary of the massacre.

Historical records note that troops of the under the command of had fired on a gathering on April 13, 1919, without warning and continued to fire for 10 minutes even as they were trying to escape, while he blocked the main exit with his soldiers and armoured vehicles. Scores of people were killed in the incident.

"The tragic massacre of innocent protestors in in on April 13, 1919 remains one of the most horrific memories of British colonial rule in This shameful military action against locals peacefully protesting against the oppressive Rowlatt Act has since received worldwide condemnation," the resolution said.

"However, its proper acknowledgement could only be by way of a formal apology by the to the people of as we observe the Centenary of this great tragedy.

"This August House thus unanimously recommends to the to take up this matter with the government of to impress upon the British government to officially apologise for the massacre of innocent people at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar," it said.

Urging the of the Assembly to put the resolution to voice vote, Mohindra said, "In light of these facts it was high time for India to prevail upon the British government to tender an apology to assuage the bruised psyche of our countrymen and fellow Indian diaspora settled across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)